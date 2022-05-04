BEVERLY, W.Va. – On May 4, we went to Betty’s Boots, soon to be Betty’s Boots and Diner, in Beverly where owner Amanda Mastrogiuseppe did everything that she could to stay open through the pandemic.

For 20 years, Betty’s Boots only sold boots, but when keeping inventory became difficult because of the pandemic, Mastrogiuseppe decided that she needed to add something to keep her business running. First, she added more items to sell and eventually decided to open a kitchen in December 2021.

“I have the will not to quit. I’m a very devoted person, and I put out tons of effort to kind of stay where we are, so when we couldn’t get any boots, I was kind of like, we’ve got to figure out something,” said Mastrogiuseppe.

There are a variety of homecooked meals on their menu, and they serve hand-dipped ice cream, milkshakes, and homemade desserts.

“But if you ask for something, we can make it, it doesn’t actually have to be on the menu,” said Mastrogiuseppe, “Some will come in and be like ‘oh, can I have chicken dumplings today’, and it like, well, alright give me about 10 or 15 minutes, and I’ll have you set up,” said Head Cook, Vida Cantwell.

Club sandwich served with a pickle, Philly cheesesteak sandwich with fries and a pickle, and three pancakes with butter and syrup on the side.

Along with a homecooked meal, you can find boots, belts, primitive decorations, 31 bags, and so much more at Betty’s Boots and Diner.

“I want it to be unique and different so people will stop and say ‘hey, look at all the cool things they have in there’,” said Mastrogiuseppe.

Betty’s Boots is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday they’re open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays, but Mastrogiuseppe said that as they grow, Sundays will grow with them. Betty’s Boots can be reached at (304) 591-4500.