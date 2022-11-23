BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – With beer, wine and food, few do it better than Big Sandy Brews in Bruceton Mills.

“We’re unique in that we have an everchanging selection of West Virginia craft beer. So, there’s so many excellent breweries in this state and we get to showcase the best of the best,” owner Laura Dulaney said. “We’re also unique that we are a winery as well as the craft beer we house, so we have different wines on tap that change based on what the customer’s request.”

Big Sandy Brews Craft Beer on Tap (WBOY – Image)

The restaurant is also a licensed winery that creates its own wines.

While Big Sandy Brews has a focus on craft beers from across the mountain state, their number one food item is the Big Sandy Buffalo Beef on Weck, which is mainly found on menus in western New York, where Dulaney is originally from.

“Bringing that sandwich here was just kind of a little touch of home, but its also been super popular,” Dulaney said. “It’s a very large, very tasty sandwich.”

The sandwich is made with roast beef from a local butcher and is topped with horseradish and served on a kimmelweck roll with au jus.

Other popular menu items include the cranberry beet salad as well as their house-made hummus and chili.

Big Sandy Buffalo Beef on Weck (WBOY – Image)

Cranberry Beet Salad (WBOY – Image)

Homemade Hummus (WBOY – Image)

Bartender Kristy Bolinger said that you can find a welcoming environment if you’re going there for the first time.

“It’s very opening and welcoming, you can come in and you might not know anybody, but by the time you leave you’ll really meet a lot of people,” Bolinger said.

The restaurant is located just off of Route 68 at 207 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, W.Va. Big Sandy Brews is open Monday through Saturday 4-10 p.m. and on Sundays from 2-7 p.m.