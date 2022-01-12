Restaurant Road Trip: Brickside on the Green

The main restaurant at Brickside on the Green. (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – If you’ve ever been to Emily Dr. in Clarksburg, you’ve probably seen or even heard about Brickside Bar and Grille.

The view at Brickside on the Green of the Fairmont Field Club. (WBOY Image)

Well, they have a second location you may not have known about in Marion County: Brickside on the Green.

“Robert Davis started it and he also had Country Club Golf Course, as well as this. He had 3 locations. Now, he’s the sole owner and has this as well,” said Cassie Urse, General Manager of Brickside of the Green.

Brickside on the Green is located at the Fairmont Field Club, just outside the city limits of Fairmont.

You can also eat with a beautiful view of the golf course. Urse said they do get a good bit of golfers in the summer who come by to eat after playing a round of golf.

The eatery in Fairmont serves pretty much all of the same dishes as the Bridgeport location.

The Gold and Blue Salad is a popular option at Brickside on the Green. (WBOY Image)

Shrimp offered at Brickside on the Green. (WBOY Image)

A Reuben sandwich and fresh-cut fries are a popular choice at Brickside on the Green. (WBOY Image)

Wings offered at Brickside on the Green. (WBOY Image)

“We do have more a limited menu, but we still do three-fourths of their menu,” said Urse.

According to Urse, there are plenty of favorites from customers who stop by.

“The gold and blue salad, the Rubens, the muscles, the peel-and-eat shrimp, wings. I love the gold and blue salad,” said Urse.

Despite its location at the Fairmont Field Club, the restaurant is completely open to the public.

“You do not have to be a member to eat here or have a banquet here,” said Urse.

Speaking of banquets, that’s something else they do at Brickside on the Green. They can accommodate anything from baby showers, banquets and even weddings.

The banquet room at Brickside on the Green holds anything from baby showers to weddings. (WBOY Image)

“Our banquet room holds 120. Our grill room will hold another 35. Then, we have the wrap-around porch that we can utilize in the summer. Wedding ceremonies take place on the patio,” said Urse.

Urse wants to stress that they have something for everyone.

“Kids are welcome. It is more of a family-orientated restaurant,” said Urse.