Restaurant Road Trip: Bubble Fish

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On the corner of Fayette and High St, you’ll find a new restaurant that puts a twist on traditional sushi.

“It’s kind of like a Subway, so if you like sushi, you’ll definitely love the poke bowls, they’re half rice and you can pick the toppings,” crew member Jasmine Towns.

The dish is called poke, it features a rice or spring mix base, topped with fresh vegetables, sauces and a protein like fish, chicken or tofu.

Owner Roy Zheng and his wife decided to bring their restaurant experience to Morgantown, to offer their unique poke bowls and bubble teas to a market they say is interested in trying something new.

“Bubble Fish is the first poke place in Morgantown, the closest is in Pittsburgh,” Zheng said.

When Bubble Fish opened in December, Zheng says its customer base has continued to grow, eager to give the fresh poke bowls a try.

“The most popular is the spicy tuna and grilled chicken,” Zheng said.

Bubble Fish offers its entrees, bubble teas and smoothies for dine-in or take out, but either way, employees say the food comes fresh.

“We want to give you the fresh things, we want you to have the full experience and give you the best experience, so you come back,” Towns said.