BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — What better way to beat the heat this summer than a refreshing drink and some ice cream? At the Meadowbrook Mall in Harrison County, there’s a place that offers customers both of those options, but with a twist.

Bubble World is located at the front of the food court, where customers are treated to the sights and sounds of rolled ice cream and an assortment of flavors of the ever-popular bubble tea.

Jocelyn Cole is a crew member at Bubble World and says one of the reasons the drink is so popular these days is due to social media.

“It’s everywhere now,” Cole said. “Kids come over and they tell us all the time that they see it everywhere.”

Cole said—like most viral sensations—boba tea, or bubble tea, as its also called, was helped along in its popularity especially because of TikTok. But you don’t have to take her word for it. The refreshing tea that she and her coworkers serve filled with bursting bubble flavor, keeps customers coming back again and again.

Jocelyn Cole makes bubble tea at Bubble World in the Meadowbrook Mall. WBOY image.

“I would say our most popular tea is, for the milk tea, it’s the brown sugar, and for the fruit tea, its dragon fruit or strawberry,” Cole said.

The process is simple. Pick a flavor of tea and then a flavor for the bubbles. Bubble World will take care of the rest.

“You mix it all together, you put ice in it, and then you pour it in the cup,” Cole said.

Jocelyn Cole makes rolled ice cream at Bubble World in the Meadowbrook Mall. WBOY image.

And if you need a sweet snack to round out your visit, Bubble World also offers another trendy favorite: rolled ice cream.

“It’s an ice cream base, it stays liquid, we just keep it in the fridge, so then when it hits the cold plate, it freezes itself,” she said.

And the final product is as beautiful as it is tasty. The owners of Bubble World invite the public to check them out, seven days a week at the food court in the Meadowbrook Mall.