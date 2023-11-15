FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buck’s Diner in French Creek, West Virginia is your classic American diner experience, with all-day breakfast and daily specials.

Buck’s Diner is open six days a week and offers all the foods you would expect, from burgers and sandwiches to specialty dishes like their pepperoni roll or the Buck’s omelet. It also has a kid’s menu if you’re looking to bring the whole family, and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week.

Buck’s manager Lindsay Henthorne said that if she had to describe the diner in one word, it’s “family.”

Buck’s Diner in French Creek (WBOY image)

“Regardless whether it’s our employees, I feel like we’re an entire family here,” Henthorne said. “But we love the fellowship from our customers as well. Just getting to know everyone from all walks of life.”

Buck’s Diner will also be opening at 4:30 a.m. during Thanksgiving week to give hunters a chance to stop in for an early breakfast.

Monday, Nov. 20 — 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 — 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 — 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 — CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24 — 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For Buck’s usual operating hours and to see any future announcements from the restaurant, you can visit their Facebook page here.