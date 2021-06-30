Restaurant Road Trip: Buenos Dias Café

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – For many people a coffee order is a standard thing, but a new café truck in Nutter Fort is looking to change your mind. The Buenos Dias Café opened last month in the parking lot of Taqueria Lou Lou in Nutter Fort, and manager Drexell Rhoades said if you’re not a coffee fan, you can still find a tasty drink. But if you are, you might find something new.

Café manager Drexell Rhoads makes a horchata-chino

“They’re just trying to accent it. It’s not just a coffee shop. We have specialty coffees. I can make anything regular that you want but we put our own little spin to it,” said Rhoades.

But it’s not just different coffees on offer there. Rhoades said the truck also offers Mexican pastries to enjoy with your drink that also put a different spin on your café favorites. But even in the few weeks they’ve been open, some favorites are already emerging.

“The dulce de leche is probably our number one seller. it’s that little spin on a caramel latte, so it’s been the big boom. The horchata-chino’s been a nice surprise. That, we kind of describe it if you like your coffee really sweet like a candy bar,” Rhoades said.

And that’s exactly what owner Lindsey Fonseca wants to offer. She said there’s not enough coffee shops in the area, and she hopes that offering something a little bit different will also make some regular customers and make them very happy every time they come back.

Homemade churros ready for the café

“For people that are a little more on the curious side, and they want to try something new, they’ve been really open to trying something different, and they keep coming back, so obviously they’re getting something that they like,” Fonseca said.

The Buenos Dias Café is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Taqueria Lou Lou in Nutter Fort.