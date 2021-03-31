Restaurant Road Trip: Cairo 2 Go expands to offer additional options

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Cairo 2 Go has expanded its business from one to three restaurants since the pandemic.

Cairo 2 Go was just an Egyptian restaurant up until the pandemic. Co-Owner Ahmed Abdelrehim explained how he and his wife had to come up with something to keep their business afloat.

That is when Abdelrehim begins looking into having a ghost kitchen, which is a restaurant that only exists online and thrives from pick-up and delivery. Abdelrehim stated that they do not consider any of their restaurants to being a ghost kitchen now because customers can come in and order from all three restaurants.

“We did a little research through Tre Pasta and we came up with Tre Pasta because we figured that pasta was something that people wanted but they weren’t getting enough of,” said Abdelrehim.

Seven to eight months later Abdelrehim and his wife saw another market gap and decided to open Angry Five Hot Fried Chicken in January 2021.

Abdelrehim explained what makes their restaurant unique is that all their food is freshly cooked and their tons of flexibility in what customers can order and what they can get. Abdlerhim and his wife’s motto are always prepping, always cooking, and always cleaning.

“We prep most of the time or doing orders, like some are doing prep and some are doing orders if not were cleaning,” said Co-Owner and Chef Raneem Abbara.

Cairo 2 Go has doubled in customers since opening the other two restaurants. Abdelrehim stated that the best part about having three restaurants is that they are speaking to three different types of customers.

Abdelrehim and his wife are now in the process of opening a fourth restaurant later in 2021.

“If we’re going to do something it has to be unique, that’s how we do things and that’s why we always look for an angle or market gap that nobody’s feeling,” described Abdelrehim.

Cairo 2 Go is open from Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. To learn more information about Cairo 2 Go, Tre Pasta, and Angry Five Hot Fried Chicken you can check out their websites and Facebook pages.