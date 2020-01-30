Restaurant Road Trip: Canaan Valley BBQ

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – From a beautiful sunset to slowly cooked brisket, it’s simple cooking that puts the flavors from the south, in the mouths of West Virginians at Canaan Valley BBQ.



Sunset in scenic Canaan Valley outside of the restaurant

“I think the less you do to the food, and from a processing standpoint, the better it is and our finished product speaks for itself,” Canaan Valley BBQ owner Matt Haverty explained.

With traditional barbecue fare like baby back ribs and pulled pork with fresh french fries, eating at the restaurant becomes a family affair, down to the unique BBQ spin on an egg roll named for the Mountain State.​







BBQ Selections at Canaan Valley BBQ – Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Cornbread, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Chicken Wings, and Fried Chicken Wings

Whether you wash it down with something fruity or a signature cocktail from their fully stocked bar, the restaurant has something good and tasty for even the pickiest eater.​

Since the restaurant opened at the end of the last decade, locals and tourists alike have been flocking to eat their delicious grub. ​That’s all because of warm food during a chilly winter, a family atmosphere in a beautiful location, and some really good chicken that is worth two thumbs up.​

Canaan Valley BBQ

“The wings are the best, the wings are the best. I like it all,” says customer and Canaan Valley BBQ customer Tom Youngblood.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 189 Bensland Road in Davis located near Canaan Valley Resort State Park and Timberline.

For more information on Canaan Valley BBQ and a full menu, head over to their Facebook or Instagram pages.