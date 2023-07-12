ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Chef Kevin Levine can be found on the “streats” of Elkins serving up a wide variety of food and cuisines with new specials posted daily on Chef Kevin’s Facebook page.

Levine owns the big red food truck you may have seen around Elkins. He owned a restaurant in Myrtle Beach for 15 years before selling it in January. Now he finds himself outside the Delmonte Market on Railroad Avenue.

The highlight of Levine’s food truck is the daily specials; you could have barbecued bacon meatloaf one day, and a build-your-own ramen bowl the next. Basically, Chef Kevin is not someone who wants to be boxed in by a particular style or dish.

Chef Kevin in the Streats Bacon Smash Burger (WBOY image)

“To decide on the specials, I know this sounds absolutely crazy, but it’s the same as in Myrtle Beach, it’s what I feel like,” Levine said.

That being said, one of his most popular dishes is his smash burger, particularly the bacon smash burger which we got to try on camera. Chef Kevin said one of his most asked questions is “What is a smash burger,” or “How is it different from a regular burger.” A smash burger is a burger that you effectively “smash” into the cooking surface with a flat object, making the patty thinner.

“A smash burger is the only way to do a burger,” Levine said.

Levine is also no stranger to the camera and featured prominently in Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” season 11 finale, “Split Happens.”

You can find Chef Kevin serving up food from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. You can order ahead by calling the number on his Facebook page, and you can also find him on DoorDash.