CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clique Club Restaurant has been a family-owned business in Clarksburg for the past 74 years, with the motto “wine and dine since 1949.”

The restaurant was originally owned by Mary Lee Lehosit and Steve Lehosit. Their daughters, MaryAnn Lehosit Stout, Anna Lehosit and Karen Adkins, along with their brothers, grew up working in the restaurant and ended up taking it over when their parents passed away.

A fire took place at the restaurant in July of 1998, and the community came together to help the family rebuild the restaurant for New Year’s Eve in 1999.

Some of the top items on the Clique Club’s menu include:

Prime rib special – 14 oz. prime rib with two sides, salad and baked potato are the usual.

Steak and chicken salads – with homemade ranch or the club’s yummy secret Italian dressing.

Stacked steak sandwich – add grilled garlic bread, cheese, and fried hot peppers in oil or mild in sauce (for 0.50 cents each).

Surf and Turf dinner – 14 oz. ribeye steak with two lobster tails and two sides.

Fresh hand-cut french fries.

Lunch specials run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly specials begin at 4 p.m. and stop at 9 p.m. when the restaurant closes for the night. The Clique Club is open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Nightly specials include:

Monday – 9 oz. New York Strip steak with a soup and two sides.

Tuesday – All-you-can-eat spaghetti, along with other pasta choices like lasagna, fettuccine alfredo and an Italian platter.

Wednesday – Seafood night, and a variety of bone-in and boneless wings.

Thursday – 9 oz. New York Strip steak and seafood options with two sides. Prime rib is also available this night.

Friday and Saturday – 14 oz. Prime rib with two sides.

12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler grew up around the restaurant as a kid. Her mother, Jaquelyn Schindler waitressed at the restaurant, and eventually, Makayla followed in her footsteps before starting at the news station. “My favorite item on the menu is the stuffed shrimp scampi with crab meat, you can even get it over linguine as one of your side orders,” Schindler said.

This family-filled atmosphere has a dining room for dine-in, or you can call in to take out. The club has a full bar serving a wide selection of bottled beer along with mixed drinks and wine specials.

Schindler was served a seafood assortment when trying the restaurant’s food. They gave her crab meat-stuffed shrimp scampi over linguine pasta, broiled scallops, the Big Clique Special with fried hot peppers, tuna salad, a giovanni with mixed peppers and a 14 oz. ribeye steak. They also provided a ton of homemade pies to try, with some cheesecake to top it all off. She tried the stuffed shrimp scampi and said it was “the best thing I’ve ever eaten.”

If interested in trying out this restaurant, you can find them located at 1610 East Pike Street in Clarksburg. They are also looking for a part-time cook, so if you are looking for a job, please apply in person.