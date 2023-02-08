WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — For our Restaurant Road Trip for the week of Feb. 6, 12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler, took a visit to Coffee Tree Roasters.

The cozy and welcoming shop opened up in November of 2022 and can be found at 725 Fairmont Rd. in Westover. Coffee Tree Roasters sells a ton of pastries and made-to-order coffees. Fresh prepackaged bakery items can be found in the case at the register, including muffins, cookies and of course, pepperoni rolls.

One of the shop’s baristas, Brittany Scott, was asked what her “go-to” pastry was, she said that she just tried something new, a snickerdoodle cookie, and it became her favorite.

The coffee menu contains blended “frozaccinos,” hot and iced beverages, and an espresso bar. Drinks come in 12, 16, 20, and 32 ounces. Listed below is what you can find under each category:

Espresso Bar Cafe Latte, Cafe Mocha, Cafe Caramel

Cappuccino

White Mocha

Espresso

Cortado

Americano

Blended Frozaccino Espresso Caramel Mocha Matcha Fruit Smoothie

Hot Beverages Coffee of the Day Hot Chocolate Chai Tea Latte Tea Latte Hot Tea Matcha Latte

Iced Beverages Cold Brew Iced Tea Thai Iced Tea Italian Soda



Smoothie and coffee flavors/add-ins. (WBOY Image)

The shop also sells whole and ground roasted coffee beans. It has quite a variety to check out. Other items like coffee mugs, recycled aluminum earrings, as well as sauces and glazes can be found for sale inside the shop.

Schindler visited Coffee Tree Roasters on Feb. 7 and got to try a peppermint brownie latte and snicker-doodle cookie. It is safe to say that she loved them “a latte!” When taking a sip, she said, “Mm, so good! It’s very hot but that’s how you know it’s fresh.” She also agrees with Brittany Scott, although she only tried the snicker-doodle cookie, it was the best she ever had!

Snicker-Doodle Cookie and Peppermint Brownie Latte. (WBOY Image)

Customers can order inside the coffee shop, but there is also a mobile order option. They can do so by googling “Coffee Tree Roasters WV” and clicking the “order online” button. Be sure to order through the Square option, and the order will be ready in fifteen minutes.

Westover’s Coffee Tree Roasters is open on Mondays through Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daily updates and posts can be found on the shop’s Facebook Page and important information on their website.