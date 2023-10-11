FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since 1943, the College Lunch on Locust Avenue in Fairmont has served Fairmont State students and Fairmont residents alike. The neighborhood pub closed in the spring of 2023 but reopened in September under new ownership as the College Lunch 2.0.

“We did a remodel, structurally repaired the building to where it’s safe, rewired, re-plumbed, ‘re-everything’ in here,” said co-owner Patrick Mascaro. “It’s nice, it’s clean, inviting and we’re still not done.”

While the rebuilding process was complex, the restaurant’s menu is intentionally simple, primarily consisting of chicken wings, pizza and appetizers. But don’t be fooled by the simplicity of the menu; the pizza is a traditional Neapolitan-style square pizza with homestyle sauce and sausage.

The wings come with your choice of sauces and spices including honey barbecue and a Jamaican jerk rub.

Mascaro said he reopened the College Lunch because he saw a need in the community for a place where college kids and the community could mingle and socialize.

While the revamped College Lunch retains the charm of a neighborhood pub, it was rebuilt with an eye toward the future.

“When kids come in or adults come in or whoever comes here, they can see that this place was not fly-by-night,” said Mascaro. “We expect to be here long-term.”

College Lunch 2.0 is located at 718 Locust Avenue in Fairmont. It is open from 11 a.m. until midnight Sunday-Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.