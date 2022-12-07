LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A place where people gather and eat is always a vital part of any community, and in Lumberport, one woman is looking to revitalize her town by providing a place to do that.

For Cornerstone Cafe & Gifts owner Shelia Napier, serving good food and tasty baked treats that are just a part of her focus.

“We had a gentleman come in last night and he told me, ‘You know why I love coming here to eat?’ I said, ‘Tell me why.’ He said, ‘Because of the laughter.’

Along with the smiles and the trips down memory lane that inspire Shelia to serve the community in and around Lumberport, is the desire to see the town revitalized.

“See how it does, try to bring some life back to the town,” Napier said. “And you know, we have a couple other couples our age that are trying to do some other things in the town. So hopefully, we’ll bring back Lumberport.”

Cornerstone opened earlier this year in May and those who have stopped by to try the menu have quite a selection to choose from.

“Steak hoagies, chicken hoagies, chicken salads, steak salads, Giovanni’s, the ultimate fish sandwich; that’s a good one,” Napier said. “Everybody brags on how good they are, and they keep coming back, so that’s a good thing.”

And if you have a sweet tooth, the cafe also has hand-dipped ice cream and all sorts of baked treats coming from the oven. There’s also a gift shop inside where you can browse for last-minute items to add to your shopping list.

“Just having a place here for people to come, where they can just come in and relax and talk and not have to be rushed to be pushed out,” Napier said. “I think it’s a great thing for the community. You know, a lot of laughter, a lot of good conversations here.”

Cornerstone Cafe & Gifts is located at 580 Main St. in downtown Lumberport. They are closed on Sundays but open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays, they are open at 8:00 a.m. for breakfast. To place a carryout order you can call them at (304) 806-4053.