Restaurant Road Trip: Cornucopia Cafe

GRANTSVILLE, Md. — For those searching for an escape these days, this week’s stop on the Restaurant Road Trip is a destination all its own.

Nestled in the Spruce Forest Artisan Village, just past Casselman River Bridge State Park, weary highway travelers may never even know they’ve passed the Cornucopia Cafe. It is just a little more than an hour from Morgantown, and an easy trip from Deep Creek Lake.

While the quaint artisan eatery is tucked away in Grantsville Maryland, a founding father made his mark here long before tourists from West Virginia, Washington D.C. and other surrounding states showed up with appetites for Cornucopia’s food.

“22,000 cars a day pass by us on 68,” said Fronterra Director of Operations, Emily Newman-Edwards. Fronterra Resources owns Cornucopia Cafe along with Savage River Lodge.

Breakfast is the first draw of the day here, served under wooden beams from a century old barn or under sunbeams out on Cornucopia’s spacious deck. Here, pizza can kick-start the day.

“We have our breakfast pizza,” said Newman-Edwards. “Goat cheese, mozzarella, we serve it with over-easy eggs on top ,so when you eat it, we want you to crack those yokes and spread it all over the top of the pizza.”

While pizza and avocado bagels are the highlights of breakfast, Newman-Edwards explained that lunch has plenty to offer, starting with a Reuben.

“Build your own Reuben basically. So you can do corned beef, you can do beets, this one has Kimchi on it.”

However, the number one seller at Cornucopia is the Salmon BLT. There are also salads with house-made dressings, and burger wraps. Top any menu item off with a house made coffee or cocktail, and it is a meal fit for a king . . . or a president.

“This is the area where George Washington crossed the banks of the little Youghiogheny, which is actually directly behind us.” Emily Newman-Edwards

Just like George Washington, you can spend your time here down by the river, because everything is served on disposable flatware and comes ready to eat as a riverside picnic.

