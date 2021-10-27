Restaurant Road Trip: Cosmo’s Kitchen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – “If you want some good food, this is the place to come. We have the best food in the area.”

Cosmo’s Kitchen is an Italian and country kitchen, serving all kinds of pasta, sandwiches and even a new all-day breakfast—all made from scratch.

Clifford Henderson and his wife, Rochelle, had been wanting to open a restaurant for several years.

“It became my dream, and I’ve just been waiting to try and find a place. I’ve been looking for a long time. I’ve been watching this building here, actually, for 17 years,” said Henderson.

Chicken alfredo from Cosmo’s Kitchen

One day the building became available, and Cosmo’s Kitchen was born just over a year ago, celebrating its first anniversary on Oct. 23. But, where does the name Cosmo come from?

“We had a black lab that passed away some time ago, and I just wanted to keep him in our minds. So, we named it Cosmo’s Kitchen, which was his first name,” said Henderson.

Henderson is no stranger to cooking Italian food.

“That was the first thing I learned to cook. I cooked in a lot of Italian restaurants in the area. You cook it right, prep it right, it’s just unbelievable food,” said Henderson.

French fries from Cosmo’s Kitchen

“Pasta dinners, lasagna, alfredos, scampis, diablos, and we also serve breakfast. Breakfast is served all day,” said Henderson. “The number one thing here is the Marino Brothers’ Village Idiot that Jimmy Marino and his family created. It’s a 24-inch long sandwich with a half-pound of ham, quarter-pound of salami, peppers and onions of your choice, provolone cheese mozzarella cheese mix.”

The Marino Brothers’ “Village Idiot”, a 24-inch sandwich made up of ham, salami, pepper, onions and a cheese mix.

All of their menu items come in large portion sizes, including the Village Idiot sandwich.

The restaurant also has created a few things of their own, like the Cliff’s Philly Steak and Cheese sandwich, Cliff’s Fire Seasoning; they even can and grow their own peppers. And, with all of this food, one word comes from almost all of their customers.

“Our number one word in the restaurant is delicious,” said Henderson.

With Henderson receiving these compliments and living his dream, he said it’s a great feeling.

“To be able to cook people that people love, it does make me feel overwhelming and happy,” said Henderson.