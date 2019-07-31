RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: Covered Bridge Restaurant and Buffet

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip heads to Barbour County to introduce you to a place that some are saying has the best fried chicken in town.

Covered Bridge Restaurant and Buffet in Philippi, like the restaurant’s namesake famous bridge, Joe and Penny Booth’s new restaurant concept had gone through many changes over the years.

“The covered bridge has been through a lot, and it’s still standing, and that’s the same with this restaurant,” Joe Booth said.

Booth worked here as a teenager back when it was a KFC, then became the franchise owner of it decades later. That is until last April when he and Penny decided to put their own spin on things.

“I want to say its the combination of a recipe that I’ve had, and a combination of a recipe that my wife had, and we kind of put it together over the years and came up with our own recipe,” Booth said.

And it’s the fried chicken, the biscuits, along with a myriad of other entrees and sides, that keep the Covered Bridge busy.

“Mondays we feature our chicken pot pies, Tuesdays we’re starting with the spicy buffalo [chicken], Wednesday is our Senior Day,” Booth said. “Thursday we feature chicken livers with gravy and onions. Friday is the pulled pork. We have something every day that we switch to.”

“The food’s fresh, the atmosphere is spotless.” customer Deborah Vazquez said. “It’s clean and there’s no place else in town that’s like it.”

Customers say the service is second-to-none.

“When they see my car, they have everything ready for us, and all I have to do is pay for it,” Kandie Skidmore said. “It’s a family restaurant. They treat you like family.”

“They seem to really appreciate that, and we know them by first name and what they’re getting,” Booth said. “It’s a real honor to be here.”