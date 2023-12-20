MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After graduating from culinary school, Kaylee Barboza knew she wanted to take her passions and skills out into the world and in May 2021, she took the plunge and opened up Curbside Concoctions LLC in Morgantown.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own business of my own, I thought about a restaurant and I thought about how COVID affected restaurants so I moved over to a mobile trailer because it’s a little cheaper and it’s kind—can always be modified in any way possible to fit today’s economy,” Barboza said.

After figuring out that she wanted to have a food truck, Barboza started studying what kind of food would do best in the area.

“I knew I wanted to do coffee, coffee is timeless, everyone loves coffee for the most part and it’s never going away. So I thought about sandwiches, and then I looked at the market here, there was already a sandwich vendor. I changed my mind, I looked at wraps and I thought wraps were cool but it wasn’t quite what I wanted to do,” Barboza said.

She then thought about crêpes, as she would have the flexibility to do sweet and savory and although she had never made them before, that didn’t stop her. “I bought a $25 crêpe maker on Amazon, got it shipped to my house and taught myself how to make crêpes.” She said it took her making 100 crêpes in order to perfect them.

Curbside Concoctions’ staples are coffee, which Barboza roasts herself, and crêpes where she customizes the batter to cater to any allergies or preferences people have.

“Today, everybody has some sort of sensitivity or some allergy or just a preference, and I really want to cater to everybody. ….And I make my own batter myself here, so if someone’s gluten-free I’ll make them their batter, if someone’s you know, peanut-free, I’ll make them their own batter. If someone is dairy-free, I’ll make them their own batter. Whatever it might be, I try to make it possible when I can,” Barboza said.

On top of the staples, Barboza offers dishes and drinks that go with the season, including but not limited to soups and teas. Barboza’s passion for cooking was inspired by her Portuguese grandmother who taught her how to cook and how to do it with a Portuguese fusion. She still pays homage to her roots by offering dishes like Chicken Mozambique crêpes, combining French and Portuguese cuisines.

The one-woman band makes everything herself from scratch, including ramp salt, as she likes to incorporate local culture into her food.

“I’ve never had ramps or heard of ramps up until I moved to West Virginia, and I saw how excited people get about them….When I found out I could forage my own ramps and purchase them off the side of the street, or road or whatever, it’s …you know, kind of got a little excited about it,” she said.

She dehydrated all the ramps herself and then made salt out of them to add to dishes like her Breakfast Omelet Crêpe. In addition to ramps she also buys ingredients like fresh eggs from local farmers.

In just two years, Barboza has catered to people in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio. As well as the WVU Football team—where she served a “Jammin’ Burger”—weddings and even two Lifetime movie sets in West Virginia.

“I always thought I was going to be a dentist when I grew up, so to say that I’ve catered for, you know, famous people on my own with my own business, it’s like the craziest thing, I think, has ever come out of my mouth,” Barboza said.

You can find Curbside Concoctions at the local Morgantown Farmers Market on Saturdays, and you can also hire her for your own events. To see where her food truck will stop next you can visit here.