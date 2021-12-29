Restaurant Road Trip: Dave’s Famous T & L Hot Dogs

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Troy Rutherford bought Dave’s Famous T & L Hot Dogs with his wife in 2015.

Dave’s Famous T & L Hot Dogs sits on Pike Street in Shinnston.

The couple completely gutted and remodeled the interior, decorating it with an oldies diner theme.

The restaurant is filled with old-time decorations picked up by Rutherford and his wife from different shops over the course of many years. Rutherford said the themed diner gives its customers a great experience with the atmosphere, music, and great food.

“We’re West Virginia’s number one selling hot dog; it’s obviously the taste. I would put our hot dogs up against anyone else’s. I think they’re delicious, I think they’re wonderful, and I think being West Virginia’s number one hot dog speaks for itself.”

The menu at Dave’s Famous T & L Hot Dogs has evolved from just hot dogs, chips and soda. They serve black angus cheeseburgers, made-to-order wraps and salads, and homemade dressings, in addition to a variety of hot dog selections.

“My personal favorite is our West Virginia, I’m a coleslaw guy, so would pick the West Virginia hot dog.”

The West Virginia hot dog has mustard, onion, chili, and coleslaw.

Rutherford is happy to be the owner of a restaurant in Shinnston, where he said he caters to a great community.

“You’re coming for great food, you’re coming for the atmosphere, you’re coming for the customer service, and we take pride in delivering on all three aspects of that.”

Dave’s Famous T & L Hot Dogs is located at 605 Pike St. in Shinnston. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.