BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took us to a place that prides itself on family and homemade traditional delicacies.

Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo both grew up in Braxton County and are now the owners of DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli which is located at 126 West Main Street in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli (WBOY image)

The Italian deli is owned and run by the DeNuzzo family, and Dylan’s parents also help with the business if they are short staffed and need a helping hand. Alexis and Dylan also have two younger daughters that help stock the shelves every now and then. “Being Italian, I’m really proud of my family name, and it means a lot. It says, actually on the sign outside ‘family-owned.” It’s a great thing to be able to do with my wife, my kids are going to get to grow up in here, so it’s something I’m really happy and fortunate for,” said Dylan DeNuzzo.

The deli is a carrier of Boar’s Head Meats and Cheeses, as well as other high-end imported meats and cheeses that can be bought from anywhere between a few slices to a whole pound. You can also find other homemade Italian delicacies like orzo pasta salad, charcuterie trays, pickles, and mozz balls.

DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli’s DeNuzzo Italian, tomato bisque, orzo pasta salad, charcuterie tray (WBOY image)

With all the traditional Italian foods at the deli, DeNuzzo said that these are all the foods that he would love to eat when growing up around the holidays. He specifically talked about all the super sods, capicolas, and the cheeses. When discussing why they chose to open up the deli in Bridgeport, he said that there’s nothing really like the Italian deli around Bridgeport.

DeNuzzo worked with their chef, Oscar Aguilar, to come up with sandwiches on the menu, which include: Anna Flatbread, Pepper Angelo, Blazing Bianca, Cuban Oscar, Horsey Amore, DeNuzzo Italian, and a build your own.

Chef Aguilar explained what his favorite sandwich is. “I like the Italian. I took one home the other night, and, even traveling, ’cause I still live in Braxton, even traveling for almost an hour. And two hours later, my wife and I share it, and it was just delicious. Like, all the flavors in there, they just pop, you know? So I say that, of course, my sandwich!”

The deli recently started up a different featured sandwich every week, along with the serving of soup. This week, the sandwich and soup were a Ramblin Reuben and Tomato bisque soup.

Chef Oscar Aguilar is originally from El Salvador and has worked with Italian families for around 10 years. He enjoys having the opportunity to be creative and try new flavors and food items. Aguilar mentioned that he puts his own spin on much of the Italian foods that they serve at the deli, and even “spilled the beans” on future food items they are going to bring to the menu around the holiday season. When he was younger, he would help his mother in the cafeteria where she worked. Being in the kitchen is what fueled his love for cooking.

After trying a selection of foods, Reporter Makayla Schindler recommends trying the DeNuzzo Italian.

The deli is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information and updates here.