BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Barbour County diner that’s been serving up delicious food for more than half a century is finally getting some time in the spotlight for this week’s Restaurant Road Trip. This week, we’re checking out what’s on the menu at Dianne’s Restaurant to find out what exactly has loyal customers coming back again and again.

Dianne’s is located right off U.S. Route 250, north of Belington. Despite its remote location, it’s been a place that a lot of viewers have wanted us to feature for a Restaurant Road Trip.

Customers have heard the sizzling sounds of breakfast, lunch and dinner coming from Dianne’s kitchen for 50 years. And any good meal you’d find at an authentic roadside diner must include made-from-scratch, home-cooked recipes. Dianne’s is no exception.

“It’s just everything about a little restaurant that you’d want to come to,” Dianne Shahan said. “Home cooking, biscuits gravy, anything you want. Soups, everything, you know; Cornbread and beans.”

It’s a family affair at Dianne’s. It all started with her parents who built the diner back in 1973. When Dianne took over the business, she changed the name and now Dianne and her two daughters keep the place packed with customers clamoring for some of their most popular dishes.

“Biscuits and gravy is big,” Dianne said. “My homemade hotcakes. The biscuits are homemade. Cornbread and beans is made every day. Ham and home fries is big. Liver and onions is probably my top seller in the evening, big time. It’s the old-fashioned. I have club sandwiches, the old-fashioned kind.”

At age 72, Dianne says she has a long way to go before retirement. And for those who haven’t tried it out yet, Dianne says: “Come and see me, you won’t go away hungry.”

Dianne’s Restaurant is open six days a week and closed on Wednesdays. It’s located at 7447 Barbour County Highway in Belington. They start serving meals at 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.