Restaurant Road Trip: Dock to Table Provision Co.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Dock to Table Provision Company has been bringing fresh caught seafood to the area for more than a year through its ‘mobile market,’ but has just opened its ‘Fin and Flavor’ joint on December 17th.

Owner Tommy Scott said he wanted to bring seafood to those who could not travel to it themselves.

“My wife and I lived on the coast for a lot of years, we’re from West Virginia, but we lived there for work for a lot of years, and we came back and we didn’t have access, so we decided to start going and getting it and bringing it here,” said Scott.

The store currently offers plenty of meat and seafood options, as well as a brand new sandwich menu that has quickly become a hit among customers. While the current options are successful, Scott is open to the idea of experimenting with new ideas.

“It’s probably going to change,” said Scott. “Every time we go and get seafood, there’s always a different fish or something available so there may be times that we add something to it or something comes off. It just depends on what they’re catching.”

Scott said the menu has become so popular that he can already see the store progressing in the near future.

“I want it to grow. We may end up doing some seating in here the way the lunch crowd is working, and then store number two and so on,” said Scott.

Dock to Table’s Fin & Flavor Joint is located at 8000 Jerry Dove Drive Suite 108.