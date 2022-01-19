Restaurant Road Trip: Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Right off the Pierpont exit on I-68 is Draft, a sports bar on the outskirts of the college town of Morgantown. Its location puts it in an interesting place: it obviously wanted to fit in with the college students that inhabit the city the majority of the year, but also has the opportunity to appeal to local residents in the surrounding communities.

“The general concept the owners wanted to come up with was kind of like a hometown feel. A bar that everybody can be comfortable at,” said manager Morgan Fiffik.

The balancing act Draft took on was challenging, but executed carefully. The walls are lined with flat screen TVs with network packages able to find any game in market and out. Combined with a menu that has both regular bar food favorites and more upscale options, Draft has options for whatever a customer might be craving.

“We like to do a little bit more of an elevated menu than most of the local bars in town,” Fiffik said. “So, you can get everything from a cheeseburger to a 12-ounce strip steak.”

On top of the menu, Draft recently expanded its beer menu, adding a handful of West Virginia vendors. Having that hometown feel was key for Draft’s owners as it entered year two in its time in Morgantown.

“We just started bringing on a lot more craft brews. So, originally we did some domestics. We’re trying to fit with that hometown vibe again and bring in a lot of local vendors,” Fiffik said.

Draft is located at 5008 Atlantic Drive in Morgantown and is open until 11 p.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. on weeknights other than Tuesday.