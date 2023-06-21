ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — El Toro Steakhouse opened its doors just one week ago on June 14th with the goal of bringing more Latin culture and cuisine to the city of Elkins.

Owner Thais Carpenter said, “I’m from Venezuela, but there are a lot of countries around my country that have such good cuisine. I want them to try something different, to taste what they’re missing.”

Venezuelan, Brazilian, Colombian, Ecuadorian, Argentinian, Cuban, and Puerto Rician cuisines are all represented but even if you are skeptical in trying any of those, Carpenter also has an American grill where you can get some of your favorite local dishes.

“For the American grill, we’re going to have cuts, like you’re going to have New York Strip, we’re going to have Sirloin, Ribeye’s, we’re even going to have the Tomahawk steaks for two people. All the stuff, anybody can come and get something here because we are going to have something for everybody,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter is also a proud supporter of the community, getting all her decorations and furniture from right here in the Mountain State.

El Toro Steakhouse is located at 948 Beverly Pike in Elkins. They are currently open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. with the plans of expanding their hours for lunch service within the next month.