Restaurant Road Trip: Evolution Bar and Grill

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Evolution Bar and Grill is not a typical bar. Sure, the weekend nights feature DJs and live music; however, there is much more than meets the eye.

“We offer what most people can’t,” said owner Chelsea Statton. “A clean establishment. A fun establishment. A nice one. It’s one that you’re going to come to and you’re going to have something that you can actually leave with and you’re going to remember it by.”

Evolution Bar and Grill in Buckhannon (WBOY)

Evolution’s doors stay open almost all day. It opens at 7 a.m., when breakfast — yes, breakfast — is served. The kitchen remained open throughout lunch and dinner, until midnight. The bar menu boasts the usual suspects: burgers, wings, and fried delicacies. The dinner menu is more upscale; steak and seafood headlined the unusual bar and grill menu.

Born and raised in Buckhannon, Stattler knew the area well and wanted to offer residents a unique dining experience not offered anywhere else.

“I wanted to do things different because I am a weekend warrior and I do go to the bars in town. So, I wanted something different than what they have to offer.”

Evolution opened its doors for the first time on July 30 and saw lots of success in its first six weeks. Already there are regular customers who frequent the restaurant for breakfast. The nightlife is still in the building process, with more music acts booked by the week as business builds.