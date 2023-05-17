BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The warmer months are are here and that means it is ice cream season! Farm House Ice Cream in Bridgeport has been around for awhile, but it has recently come under new ownership. Scott Karle purchased the ice cream parlor back in December to take on a new challenge when the previous owners moved to be closer to family.

Scott Karle – Owner Farmhouse Ice Cream (WBOY image)

I heard it was available. My kids loved it. I have another business with a partner in the garage door industry. So, something completely different something to get involved in the community. Scott Karle – Owner Farm House Ice Cream

It was a quick turn around for Scott Karle and Farm House as the opened back up on the first of January and they have been opened up since. Scott said that the mild winter we just had has allowed them stay busy.

A patron gets a cup of ice cream. (WBOY image)

“This is my first entry into restaurants, so I’m lucky I have a great staff that handles the day to day stuff. So we’re learning as we go and it has been a lot of fun so far,” said Karle.

A cone of Cannoli Ice Cream (WBOY image)

Popular flavors at farmhouse include the classic trio of strawberry, vanilla and chocolate. Cookie monster which Scott describes as cookie monster on steroids is also popular. Their top flavor is Pitt Pride which is a cake based ice cream with brownies, Oreos and a chocolate swirl.

Pitt Pride, the top flavor in the parlor (WBOY photos)

Some flavors that they have that you can’t get anywhere else are strawberry and blueberry cheesecake, maple walnut and Mon mud, a coffee based ice cream.

Some of the flavors of ice cream at Farm House Ice Cream. (WBOY image)

Other treats that they have on the menu are ice cream sundaes, bananas splits, milkshakes and specialty shakes that add in additional ingredients. You also have up to 15 toppings to chose from to put on your ice cream.

A Banana Split – WBOY IMAGE Some of the special items. – WBOY IMAGE

Future plans include expanding the menu to include coffee and bakery items.

Farm House Ice Cream is located at Holiday Plaza Shopping Center, 124 Thompson Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Their current hours are Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Farmhouse Ice Cream is located in Bridgeport in the Gabriel Brothers Shopping Center (WBOY image)

They can also be found social media on their Facebook and Instagram pages.