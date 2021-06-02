Restaurant Road Trip: Farm Up Table

THOMAS, W.Va. – It started as “Farm Up Truck” back in 2016.

The original Farm Up Truck.

Courtesy: Farm Up Truck Facebook page

When 12News reported on the food truck in a Restaurant Road Trip back in October 2018, chef and owner Tiffiny Villar said, “I have brick and mortar dreams, absolutely.”

Fast forward to January 2021 when the fantasy became a reality, and “Farm Up Table” opened.

“Working hard, serving my customers and getting sweaty and, really, having my hands on the food on a regular basis. That’s the dream.” Tiffiny Villar, chef and owner of Farm Up Table

Featured items include the pickled pig Cuban sandwich and the Parmesan truffle oil fries that put Villar on the map. The range expands to seafood dishes you don’t often see in Thomas.





The Parmesan truffle oil fries, shrimp and crab imperial and pickled pig Cuban sandwich at Farm Up Table

Checking the Facebook page and website may be a good idea if you head up to Tucker County, as those menu items may not always be available.

The menu changes seasonally, depending on the produce Villar can obtain from local and organic farmers.





Some of the rotating items on Farm Up Table’s menu, using local and organic produce

“There’s not a way that you can get fresher produce. We picked everything that we delivered just this morning, so it’s so fresh,” said Grace Dubansky, of Backbone Farm in Oakland, Md., which is one of the farms from which Villar obtains her ingredients.

The fresh crop helps shape the menu and creates specialties like house-made pickles and Villar’s coleslaw.

The rotating menu keeps locals and tourists coming back for more.

“It’s unique, it’s local and it’s really, really good.” David and Peggy Allman, Bridgeport

“I love this community. I love that I have access to so many great ingredients. There are so many hardworking families that produce so many wonderful ingredients, and I feel blessed,” said Villar.

Farm Up Table is located at 272 Highway 32 (East Avenue) in Thomas.

It is open 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

You can order online and view the day’s menu on Farm Up Table’s website, with daily specials and features posted to its Facebook page. The restaurant can be reached at 304-924-4944 during business hours for questions or to make reservations.