BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On May 9, 2023, the well-known pizza business, Fat Angelo’s opened their brand-new location in Bridgeport. 12 News stopped by recently to see what the new location was all about.

Fat Angelo’s can be known as one of Morgantown’s favorite pizza restaurants and making a location in the Clarksburg-Bridgeport area has already brought in a lot of business.

Jeffrey Morris, the general manager, is a trade engineer and is used to doing multiple projects. Morris also has years of knowledge in business and he said that the start-up of the new location got popular quickly.

“It just took off. In the first week of doing business here, we were doing as well as all the other established Fat Angelo’s in the system. There’s a dozen locations mostly in southwestern Pennsylvania.” Morris said.

The Fat Angelo’s menu consists of a verity of food choices, such as, pizzas, hoagies, calzones, salads, wings, and numerous side options to add to any meal.

Stephanie Mccullough, shift leader at this location, says her personal go to are the hoagies, but the main selling point for customers are the portions.

“We offer the beast, which is a thirty-inch pizza. So, it literally takes up one of our tables.” Mccullough said.

The staff of Fat Angelo’s appreciates the community of Bridgeport and Clarksburg for being a great help.

“We deliver within a seven-mile radius, so we’re going to like Shinnston, to Nutter Fort.” Stephanie Mccullough said, “I mean it’s not just Bridgeport, the whole surrounding area has really supported us. Everybody that comes in is super nice, and just super understanding, you know, that we are new.”

The food could be seen as a mix between a national chain and a family-owned signature pizza.

This restaurant is primarily take-out or delivery, but you can also bring the family to eat inside.

If you have any questions about Fat Angelo’s in Bridgeport, you can reach them at (304) 848-8260