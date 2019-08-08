RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: FESTIVAL FARE

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The beginning of August typically gives way to thoughts of getting back to school. But for many folks in the greater Fairmont area there is one very special event that takes place each August, The Mannington District Fair.

Fairs fried food reputation has received a makeover thanks to food line ups that highlight West Virginia’s agriculture and local vendors.

“It’s unique and it’s authentic,” Jerry Reel, owner of Baby B’s BBQ described his cuisine.

Festival season is in full swing and Baby B’s BBQ is putting a unique spin on fair food with it’s top beef.

Reel said, “it’s seared over charcoal to a medium rare, then it’s sliced thin on a bun with onion and a tiger sauce.”

The fried goodies are at the Mannington Fair too, but even deep-fried fair classics like funnel cake can’t escape the local treatment. Funnel cakes are created with a variety of toppings such as peanut butter, chocolate, and cinnamon-sugar.

Lilly, who has operated Triple L Concessions with her family for decades said, “we’ve been in this business for 30 something years. So, we think we know what we are doing.”

Triple L Concessions is a family business based out of southern West Virginia.

“We go to Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.”

Tammy and her family said it’s the customers who make their job so enjoyable.

“We don’t get not bored, like you would in a normal job. It’s fun but it’s really hard work but we enjoy it.”

To stay up to date with the Mannington District Fair’s activities, click here.