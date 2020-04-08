Restaurant Road Trip: Fish Hawk Acres

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A staple of Main Street in Buckhannon, Fish Hawk Acres has had to adjust their business style as result of COVID-19.

With indoor seating now closed to the public, Owner Dale Hawkins has revamped the interior of the market cafe into what he calls a “Grocer-aunt,” part grocery store-part restaurant.

“A ‘Groceraunt’ is a restaurant that serves food but we also have groceries like fresh produce, fresh meat, milk, and ready made meals,” said Hawkins. “We have anywhere from 8-16 meals at any given time in our grab and go section in the cooler, including entrees, soups, salads, deserts.. A little bit of everything.”

With many people social distancing and staying at home, Fish Hawk Acres has added a few new ways that people can receive orders. From home delivery, to picking the order up in the store, Hawkins and Company is doing everything it can to accommodate for its customers during this time.

“We just started doing home delivery, it’s a $10 fee to have groceries delivered to your home. But if you don’t want to pay that you can always come up to the curb outside and we will come bring them out to you,” Hawkins said. “Most people email us their order and then we just fill it and call them when it’s ready, take payment over the phone so there’s not really a whole lot of person to person interaction.”

With many local residents searching for new ways to shop for their meals, Fish Hawk Acres has used this opportunity to showcase its unique market-style fresh food.

“We don’t have a lot of that, what people call the middle of store. Most of the stuff we carry is fresh items, so we are very perishable,” said Hawkins. “So there is a lot of dairy, there is a lot of fresh produce, there’s a lot of fresh food.”