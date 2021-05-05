Restaurant Road Trip: Flying Dogs

JANE LEW, W.Va. – The latest edition of 12 News’ Restaurant Road Trip took us to a Jane Lew restaurant where hot dogs are “flying off the shelves” – Flying Dogs.

Nestled right in the heart of Jane Lew sits a familiar spot for many residents of Lewis County: Flying Dogs. Flying Dogs’ owner Kayla Alkire bought the restaurant in the summer of 2019, just before the pandemic struck. Now that restrictions are starting to be lifted, the Flying Dogs’ team has remained steady through it all.

“Before COVID hit, of course, we were full capacity, and then once it did hit, we, of course, had to close our dine in,” said Alkire. “But, we did have a lot of loyal customers coming in and taking their to-go order and just eating in their vehicle or back to work.”

Those loyal customers have helped create a very family-friendly atmosphere on Main Street in Jane Lew.

“We try to keep it as family friendly as possible. We have a lot of repeat customers that come two times a day,” said Alkire.

The Flying Dogs’ menu offers many traditional hot dog stand favorites, with the new addition of a burger. What is the favorite though?

“Definitely the combo, the two hot dog, fry and a drink combo,” Alkire said. “We do a lot of slaw and a lot of chili, mustard, onion, slaw, so that’s kind of a big seller.”

The hot dog business is familiar to Kayla Alkire’s family. Folks from Upshur County may recognize a familiar taste.

“My grandmother owned a T&L in Buckhannon for twenty-some years, and then, I always thought if I had the opportunity that I would buy my own,” said Akire. “Then, I kinda bring some of her aspects of what she did with her hot dog stand to my hot dog stand.”

Flying Dogs is located at 6009 Main St. in Jane Lew. It is open 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday.