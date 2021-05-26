Restaurant Road Trip: Fresh Mint Indian Grill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., – Business was running as normal at Fresh Mint Indian Grill at the start of the pandemic, then suddenly business dropped.

“After two weeks, business wasn’t more than 40 to 60%, and then our bank payment was so bad,” explained co-owner James Kraess. “We don’t know how to do anything; we are in a little trouble. Then, we finally got some government help and everything, financial help. We came back on track.”

The restaurant now welcomes customers to dine in again, but with social distance seating. Kraess stated a lot of their customers are still doing take-out, but they are slowly getting customers back into the restaurant.

Fresh Mint Indian Grill has added some specials like biryani and dosa.

Kraess said customer satisfaction is the most important thing to them. He said he is thankful for their customer’s support throughout the pandemic.

“They’re great, and they always check on us, how we’re doing after COVID and everything,” said Kraess.

Fresh Mint Indian Grill offers a variety of south, North Indian and Indo-Chinese dishes.