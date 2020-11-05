Restaurant Road Trip: Fresh Mint Indian Grill

Chicken tikka masala served with garlic naan, rice and chickpeas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Beginning at the parking lot, one’s mouth starts to water, and the nose becomes intrigued as you get closer to Fresh Mint, an authentic Indian restaurant in the heart of the city.

“We are very authentic with the Indian cuisine,” owner and general manager James Kraess said. “We have very specialized south Indian cuisine, which is very spicy, hot, flavored food we cook here, most of that. And then we also specialize in northern Indian, mild to a medium that’s not too much hot.”

Kraess said there is also a mix of Indochinese food like noodles, fried rice, and soups, which he said will leave any diner satisfied.

The food has remained the same since Kraess opened his doors two years ago, but the world has changed. In his first year, he said, the business was booming, and he was successful. However, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He took away the lunch buffet, which was very popular with customers because most customers didn’t feel safe, and he didn’t think it was a COVID-friendly way to serve food. However, all of this has come at a great cost.

“We lost over 60% of business,” Kraess said. “It’s still slowly coming back but still taking a long, long, long time.”



(Left) Tandoori chicken and (right) garlic naan being cooked in clay oven

His business is mostly sustained by delivery and takeout orders, which account for 80% of revenue. This new reality is unsustainable, Kraess said, because delivery companies charge exorbitant fees and cut into his profits. That’s why he said he is hoping more people will use Fresh Mint’s website because he gets to keep more of his money, which will mean his business can remain open.

Kraess said he is optimistic that things will turn around by the middle of next year, but in the meantime, he hopes more people will come in and try his food, whether they order through his website or dine in.

“Come in and try our food,” Kraess said. “We have one of the best Indian food and don’t think everything’s hot. There’s a lot of good things you can try, and you’ll love it, and once the customer comes in here, they definitely come back every time.”