BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Frostie Frigid Frog Shaved Ice has been in business for three years now. Co-owner George Hand said he started this business because his grandkids were having trouble finding summer jobs.

“It’s really important to me because it’s teaching my grandkids a work ethic, and it’s not only teaching them how to receive, but how to give back,” said George Hand, Frostie Fridge Frog Shaved Ice Co-Owner.

They’re donating a portion of their proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network.

“The Children’s Miracle Network is a great organization, and they do great work throughout the state and throughout the country for that matter, and so if we can help one child throughout our effort, no matter how big or small, then we consider it well worth it,” said Hand.

According to Hand, their shaved ice is unlike others around here, saying that it’s similar to what you’d find down in New Orleans.

“It’s real fluffy, it’s not compressed, it’s not crushed ice. We shave it from a block of ice, a solid block of ice,” said Hand.

They offer 32 flavors for customers to choose from. Frostie Frigid Frog Shaved Ice opens for the season in March and closes up for the winter near the end of October.

“Come one out, have a good time, enjoy a nice cool refreshment because we are the newest, coolest frozen drink in the mountain state,” said Hand.

To locate Frostie Frigid Frog Shaved Ice, check out their Facebook page where they update the current location of the truck.