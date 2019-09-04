Restaurant Road Trip: Gaines Diner

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. – Nestled away on a one-lane road in the hills of Upshur County; visitors and locals alike look to Gaines Diner for some good food in their neighborhood.

Serving anything from homemade breakfast to locally grown beets and other vegetables from north-central West Virginia farmers, owner Janice Chidester came back home from Pittsburgh to open up the restaurant and give herself and the community a place to call their own.

“So I wanted to come back home and I wanted to make my own place to work so I built this whenever I came back home and opened it up as a small, community type of diner and it has kind of escalated and grown from there,” said owner Janice Chidester.

Running the eatery with some help from her mom, Janice wants everyone to see a friendly face and feel like they’re eating breakfast and lunch in their own dining room.

With constantly changing specials like Belgian waffles and fresh fruit to her potato soup and cornbread, there’s something for even the pickiest eater at the diner.

The variety, reasonable prices, and the friendly, diner atmosphere keeps locals and other Mountaineers coming back for more of Janice’s food.

“We’ve been coming up here off and on for five years or so. It’s a good place to eat and sometimes you have to wait, which is normal for a good restaurant,” said Bill Depoy of Rock Cave.

Gaines Diner is located at 2053 Gaines Road in Rock Cave. The diner is open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and closed on Mondays. The restaurant’s phone number is (304) 924-9010.