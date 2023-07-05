BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gingrollsandpancit, an authentic Filipino cuisine restaurant, opened in Beverly on March 10 of this year. All food is made fresh for pickup on Mondays, Wednesday’s and Fridays.

This is not a typical dine-in restaurant due to the size of the building. However, you can order this tasty food for pickup beginning at 10 a.m. on those days. You can now also walk-in, but be careful, because the restaurant does close when supplies for the day run out. Owner Ging Murdock said that supplies usually only last between 10 a.m. and noon.

One of the most popular items on Gingrollsandpancit’s menu is the spring roll, which is called the “lumpia,” and you can either get beef or vegetarian. Another popular item is the “pancit,” which are the Filipino rice noodles. 12 News’ Makayla Schindler’s favorite item was the firecracker shrimp lumpia with the homemade sweet sauce!

Firecracker Shrimp Lumpia (WBOY Image

Variety of lumpia on spread (WBOY Image)

Pork Ribs Adobo (WBOY Image)

Chicken (WBOY Image)

When it comes to the food, Murdock said she makes it fresh and never makes too much so nothing goes to waste. But where does she get the food that is fresh? She said she sometimes has to travel to big cities with Asian grocery stores to get the Filipino soy sauce that she uses, and all of her vegitables are from a local farm. “I love to support local,” she told 12 News. “So my vegetables is from Charm Farm and all of that.”

Murdock moved to West Virginia 20 years ago from the Philippines; she worked as a healthcare worker up until the pandemic, which is when “Gingrollsandpancit” was created. She began making food for birthday parties and events, and even delivered food before the shop opened. Ging’s husband, Dave Murdock, even told 12 News that she always had a smile on her face when cooking, so he knew it was her passion. So they finally opened the doors in March.

In making such unique food, everyone has a “why?” Murdock shared hers.

I want them to try our culture, something different that West Virginia has not yet to offer. So it’s kind of unique, so that’s why I come up with this idea. We call this “Kamayan/boodle feast,” so we’re eating with our bare hands. So, that’s where we gather our friends and family way back in my country.

12 News’ “Boodle Feast” plate that included pancit, rice, fresh vegetables, firecracker shrimp lumpia, pork and vegetarian lumpias, pork tocino, chicken, and pork ribs adobo. (WBOY Image)

While filming the Restaurant Road Trip with 12 News, Murdock showed Schindler how to eat the “boodle feast” dish just like they do back in her country. Since Schindler is right-handed, she was told to use her right hand to squeeze lime juice over the pancit before placing it over the rice to eat with bare hands. Other delicious finger foods were also available.

Not only is Murdock involved in giving an authentic experience with her country’s cuisine, she also gets very involved in West Virginia communities. Last year, they helped fundraise for a Humane Society, and just donated a check of $500 that was raised to help her friend with cancer, on July 3.

If looking for something new to try, and maybe even a new food-favorite, definitely take your chances on Gingrollsandpancit located at 67 Davis Cir, Beverly Hills, West Virginia.

Ordering is as easy as messaging (304) 940-9955, or sending a message of your name, order, and when you would like to pick it up to the owner through Facebook Messenger or Instagram.