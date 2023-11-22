MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Good Fellows Baking Co. is a Morgantown-based bakery owned by a mother-and-daughter duo who have turned a hobby forged out of boredom into their very own business.

Jaclyn Weese and her mother Jeanne Brewer opened the bakery back in September, but the idea for it started long before that after the two shared virtual cross-country bake-offs during the pandemic.

“Go through the whole recipe together and then we’d be like ‘okay, the bread’s proofing so we’re gonna call back in an hour’ and we got really close through that,” Weese said. “So we really enjoyed baking together and we kind of just thought ‘why don’t we do this all the time?'”

When Brewer moved back from California, the two decided on a name for their bakery; a name that would honor the family name.

“The name Good Fellows comes from my mom’s maiden name. Her maiden name is Fellows,” Weese said. “We really wanted to highlight the impact that her dad had on her life, and he was just a really positive influence. Always told her that she could do whatever she wanted and be whatever she wanted. To us this was a really big leap and we had to have a lot of faith in ourselves so we wanted to highlight that with his name.”

The pair carry on the legacy by adding their own strengths to a successful recipe. Weese said that Brewer comes in every morning around 2-3 a.m. to start the breads for the day to get them in the oven and out for sale by 7 a.m.

On top of bread, Weese said that she makes custom cakes for the bakery, which she bakes with her mother before she decorates them. She said that the bakery also offers specialty cakes that they have ready to go for anyone who wants to order one.

You can find the Good Fellows Baking Co. at 55 Don Knotts Blvd, Suite 2b in Morgantown. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.