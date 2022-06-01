PHILIPPI W.Va. – For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we headed over to Barbour County to check out a fairly new spot to help satisfy your appetite. Grumpy’z Pizza & Deli has more variety than you may think, and it is sure to be a hit for the whole family.

Grumpy’z Sign (WBOY image)

“We smoke brisket to make our Reuben. We have a hot Italian sandwich which we call the Mad Italian; it is not something a lot of people have, a lot of people do cold. We make chicken alfredo, we do steak dinners; we make shrimp. We just do a little bit of everything.” says owner Michael Starr.

Steak Salad (WBOY image)

Grumpy’z opened its doors a little over a year ago when the owners stumbled across the current location. Many may know the building from the 80s and 90s as the old City Restaurant and Starr said that he was excited to breathe new life into it.

Customers (WBOY image)

Starr said, “It didn’t feel right for it to be anything but a restaurant, so we just kind of decided that we were going to try it. We’re not out to get rich or anything like that. We’re just here to make good food for people and have a little fun doing it.”

Mad Italian (WBOY image)

The name Grumpy’z may cause you to raise an eyebrow, but they are anything but grumpy. This restaurant has small town charm with the hospitality to match.

Fettuccini Alfredo (WBOY image)

They set us up with an array of dishes, Chicken Alfredo, Mad Italian, some desserts, Steak and Cheese, Club Sandwich, and of course the legendary Pepperoni Pizza.

Grumpy’z Logo (WBOY image)

You can find Grumpy’z Pizza and Deli at 438 Mansfield Dr. in Philippi, on Facebook, or by calling (304)-457-0201, or visiting their website.