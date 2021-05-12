Restaurant Road Trip: Hart Kitchen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One of Harrison County’s best chefs is back, this time with a brand new space (with outdoor seating!) to serve up the classics.

“We are so excited to do al fresco dining in downtown Clarksburg!” Chef Anne Hart

Whether you want to side inside or outside; enjoy fine food or make it yourself, Chef Anne Hart has you covered at her new venture in uptown Clarksburg.

“We do have two in one,” she explained. “A Hart Kitchen eatery and a Hart Kitchen cookery.”

The new space on 4th Street is one where you can bring your date to eat or cook — or both! The corner cookery boasts a dining room in addition to a space dedicated to cooking lessons which can be catered to a large group or personalized for a more intimate experience. Hart has lessons for everyone.

“Beginners, not quite so beginners, older people, younger people,” she said. “Just kind of the tricks of the trade; things I’ve done throughout 20 years in the business.”

You certainly options about how you will enjoy your meal — but you have just as menu when it comes to what is on your plate.

“Are you in the mood for some fish? Are you in the mood for some meat? Are you in the mood for something light? […] It’s snippets of food, it’s full entrees. You don’t have to feel like you have to come in and have a full, sit down and have a full dinner. If you want, come in and have some snacks.”

Hart Kitchen’s menu is always rotating. Many times, you’ll find the old favorites with just a slight difference.

“For example our deviled eggs,” said Hart. “When we first opened we had caviar on them and now we have bacon and bacon jam.”

Hart Kitchen opened its doors last year after a fire gutted their previous restaurant in Bridgeport. The classics tastes that diners loved there have now returned along with brand new options and a downtown setting. However, there will always be a few constants at this corner cookery.

“We always have a fish special, we always have a ravioli special, we always have a bone-in special.”

No matter what you order, from the mussels to the crab dip, the food packs a lot of “Hart” …. a whole lot of taste.

You can visit Hart Kitchen at 123 4th Street in Clarksburg.