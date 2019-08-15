Restaurant Road Trip: Hometown Diner

DIANA W.Va. – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip takes us to an eatery in Webster County that is known for its homemade cooking.

“They’re like family. We’re all family here. We don’t meet a stranger. We welcome everybody,” said Richie Pugh, waitress and cook at the Hometown Diner.

The Hometown Diner opened up in Diana nearly twenty years ago. The establishment caters to all ages.

“I love it. The kids love it here. We make special pancakes for them. They’ll come in and they’ll say, ‘ I want a Mickey Mouse pancake,’ so that’s what we do. We try to please all of the customers,” said Pugh.

The menu includes everything from roast beef to three piece chicken dinners, and even liver which is a popular Thursday night special. A wide range of breakfasts are also served.

“Like eggs and sausage. And bacon, ham, home fries, we make our hashbrowns homemade,” said Pugh.

Tammy galvin says she has been a regular customer at the diner for years and loves the atmosphere.

“Fun it’s like a family reunion. You come in, everybody welcomes you, ‘hi welcome to hometown diner. You visit with everybody. It’s not just individual tables, but we all talk to everybody like we’re sitting around a table at home,” said Galvin.

Coconut creme and graham cracker pies are some favorite desserts among others.

“Lemon meringue pie. That’s the first thing I hit as soon as I come here. Gotta have the lemon meringue pie,” said Galvin.

Business is booming every day of the week.

“Sunday, well usually everyday. We’re usually busy everyday, but Sunday is our busiest day. We get all of the church people coming in and we’re busy,” said Pugh.

Some of the more popular dishes at the Hometown Diner are the BLT, the Hometown Burger, and the Western Omelette.

The Hometown Diner is located in Diana, Webster Springs and is open 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.