SALEM, W.Va. – The residents of Salem have a new business to get excited about. Pastor Richard and Annette Gibson have wanted to get into the food industry for years and on March 1, their dreams became a reality.

“Recently this place became available to rent, and it’s a month-to-month basis so we were like, ‘Hey this will be a good idea to try our hot dog thing.’” said Gibson.

Gibson said that a hot dog joint has been a topic of discussion for Salem residents, and with people raving about her homemade hot dog chili and Coleslaw for years, Hot Diggety Dawgs was a no-brainer.

Hot Diggety Dawgs sign (WBOY image)

Gibson said that they wanted to cater to what people wanted in the area. “We did a poll a couple of times in our Salem community group and dogs was one of the things that people kept saying, ‘we need a good hot dog place, we need a good hot dog place,’ so that coupled with the fact that people always liked my chili and coleslaw, just kind of did it for us.”

Now, this is not just your typical hot dog joint. The Gibson’s have put their own spin on the normal hot dog and have a variety of items on their menu.

Hot Diggity Dawg Combo (WBOY image)

Gibson gave us a quick briefing of their menu, saying, “We have a Dawg Bowl which consists of chili and Fritos and cheese, then we have a Diggity Dawg Combo, which is two hot dogs, chips and a drink. And next week, we are going to start serving a Big Dawg Platter, which will be two hot dogs, potato salad and baked beans.”

Hot Diggety Dawgs Menu (WBOY image)

The restaurant celebrated its grand opening in Salem on March 16 and was joined by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce for the occasion.

Hot Diggety Dawgs storefront (WBOY image)

Hot Diggety Dawgs is located at 190 W Main St. in Salem. You can find them on Facebook, or by calling 304-871-6786. They are open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.