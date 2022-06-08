ELKINS, W.Va. – Summer is only two weeks away, but the heat is rising already, and for many, that means seeking out a cold treat to cool down. People are already heading to Elkins for Jamaica Jay’s Shaved Ice.

Jamaica Jay’s Shaved Ice trailer. (WBOY)

Sign out by Randolph Road (WBOY) Jamaica Jay’s Shaved Ice is located in Elkins, WV (WBOY)

What else in life is really good and pure except shaved ice? That’s why shaved ice. It’s delicious, it’s just what we need in the summertime. It’s inexpensive, it’s delectable, it’s tantalizing, and this particular shaved ice is the best shaved ice east of the Mississippi. Kevin Jones Co-Owner of Jamaica Jay’s Shaved Ice

List of flavors (WBOY)

Flavor bottles (WBOY)

More flavors (WBOY) Just some of the flavors Jamaica Jay’s Shaved Ice has to offer. (WBOY)

Kevin Jones and his wife Wendy, along with some other family members, bought Jamaica Jay’s shaved ice four years ago from a friend of theirs and have been serving shaved ice all sorts of flavors ever since. They have an extensive list of flavors to choose from.

The top four flavors are Blue Raspberry, Tiger’s Blood (which is Strawberry and Coconut), Capn’ Crunchberry (Blue Cotton Candy & Strawberry) and Blue Cotton Candy.

Shaved ice machine (WBOY)

A cup of shaved ice before flavor applied (WBOY) This machine uses whole blocks of ice to create shaved ice.(WBOY)

They also have a dill pickle flavor which has an associated challenge with it. The taste is described as sweet, sour and tangy. If you’re able to down a small cup of the ice in under 90 seconds, you get a free cup of ice in your choice of size and flavor! Though Kevin and Wendy warn that the challenge is not for the faint of heart.

Co-owner Wendy Jones preparing a cup of shaved ice for waiting customers. (WBOY)

Regardless of the flavor, Jamaica Jay’s shaved ice is a hit with the community.

It is very rewarding to see. To be able to shine some light in the community. Just a place for people to come and forget what is going on for a few minutes, grab a cup of shaved ice and cool off. Kevin Jones Co-Owner Jamaica Jay’s shaved Ice.

The Mountaineer(Blue Raspberry & Pineapple)-(WBOY)

Strawberry-(WBOY) A couple of cups of shaved ice. (WBOY)

There are future aspirations to expand and open future locations next year but Kevin Jones said they need help from their customers for as to where to go next. Plans are to stick with a truck for the time being with the possibility of a brick-and-mortar building in the future.

Jamaica Jay’s Shaved Ice is located at 503 Randolph Avenue in Elkins and is across from the Elkins Fire Department. They’re open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday Noon to 8 p.m. and closed on Sundays.