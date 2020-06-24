Restaurant Road Trip: JAWS BBQ

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A staple of festivals and fairs across the Mountain State, JAWS BBQ owner, Gary Connell got started in the barbecue business after he went on a mission trip, one thing lead to another and now he has a barbecue business his own.

The business did look a little different before the coronavirus altered the ability for fairs and festivals to host large crows of people.

“We run four catering four catering crews and we run five concession stands in season,” said Connell.

It’s no secret COVID-19 impacted small businesses across the region. However, for JAWS BBQ in Buckhannon, delicious food is still being catered and sold to customers.

“But with COVID we are still running two catering crews for weddings and this rig here is always here when we aren’t on the road with it,” said Connell.

But COVID-19 is not the first obstacle that Connell and company has had to face.

“We had a fire one time, we had some issues with some help, and I told my wife when she said ‘COVID’s hit, what are we going to do?’ and I said ‘We’re not running, we are hanging in there and we going to go to the wall’ so to speak,” said Connell.

At the rig they have pulled pork BBQ sandwiches, lemonade, and 13 flavors of their JAWS hog hides, their own version of pork rinds.

The concession rig is located at Racen Auto Sales on Rt. 20 north of Buckhannon and is open Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. until they are sold out.