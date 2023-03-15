WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we take you to a prior stop that has found a new location in Westover. J&D Bar-B-Q was located in Granville but has recently moved over to 871 Fairmont Road in Westover to still serve up some delicious barbeque.

From brisket, ribs, pulled pork, chicken and more, the restaurant offers plenty of options to satisfy your hunger.

J&D Bar-B-Q Sampler (WBOY – Image)

J&D Bar-B-Q Menu (WBOY – Image)

J&D Bar-B-Q Chicken (WBOY – Image)

“The consistency is always good,” Frequent customer Jim Enoch said. “I’ve never really had a bad meal here.”

While barbeque may be the restaurant’s forte, some of the regulars have a favorite that you might not expect to be on the menu.

“Well actually, I like the fish dinner,” Enoch said. “It’s the best fish. I’ve traveled all over the country and without a doubt it’s the best fish dinner I ever had. The way he prepares it is special and also his barbeque sandwich is good too.”

“I’m real fond of the fish myself,” frequent customer Charles Luzader said. “I really enjoy that and I really enjoy talking to the people here, they’re really nice people.”

Fish dinner at J&D Bar-B-Q (WBOY – Image)

The fish isn’t always a mainstay on the menu according to owner Denise White but is certainly a good meal to eat in the middle of the lent season.

When asked about barbeque food at the restaurant, Enoch said he really liked the barbeque sandwich, while Luzader said he thought the brisket was “really good.” The latter mentioned the friendly environment at J&D Bar-B-Q, which is something that White has been working towards.

“We’re small, we’re family, you know I consider everyone family who works for us. You know there’s people that I see that come in all the time, you know that have become friends with.” White said. “You know even from the old location you know now they come here and then we got some that have started coming here and you know you get to know them you know and it’s more like a family.”

12 News’ Riley Holsinger enjoyed the sampler, which featured ribs, chicken and brisket. His sides were potato salad, baked beans and collard greens—all of which were delicious.

J&D Bar-B-Q also does catering and is hoping to do deliveries soon.

The restaurant is located right next to Pop The Soda Shop, a former location on our Restaurant Road Trip series. The hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.