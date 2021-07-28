Restaurant Road Trip: Jersey’s Subs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — New Jersey delis are restaurants unparalleled in other places around the country. Jersey’s Subs on the Mileground Road in Morgantown brought some of that Jersey flavor to the Mountain State.

“Everything here is from scratch, and done the right way.” – matthew crimmel

Whether the hankering is for sandwiches, pizza, or straight deli meat, Jersey’s has it covered. The menu consisted of signature subs, many named after New Jersey icons such as Soprano, Sinatra, and Devito. Most of the sandwiches contained Boar’s Head deli meat, sliced to order, and can also be sold by the weight similar to a grocery store.

One of Jersey’s signature deals happens every Tuesday. The cheesesteak, one of the restaurant’s most popular subs, is the centerpiece of the deal — buy one footlong sub, get the second for $3. Crimmel said that the deal was consistently one of his best sellers due to the popularity of the sandwich.

“A lot of places will kind of just use the Steak-em, throw it on the grill, and then just throw some cheese on top of it. We actually go the extra step and grill it all together, mix it in. So, when it comes out, you’re getting that taste in every bite and you’re really experiencing something phenomenal,” Crimmel said.

Crimmel, a New Jersey ex-pat, attended West Virginia University for his undergrad in restaurant management. He saw a need for a proper deli in Morgantown so, 26 years ago, took it upon himself to open one.

To view Jersey’s Subs’ menu, click here.