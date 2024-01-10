BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week for Restaurant Road Trip we traveled to Buckhannon to check out Jimbo’s Place, a bar and restaurant with wings, burgers, wraps and more.

Jimbo’s Place started in Elkins in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenge of opening during a shutdown, Jimbo’s recently expanded to Buckhannon in August last year and is looking to expand again into Parkersburg sometime in 2024.

Cousins Jimmy Poyner and Rudy Flanagan run the restaurants together and want people to know that Jimbo’s isn’t just a sports bar but somewhere you can take the family as well.

“I’d describe it as a family atmosphere, believe it or not,” Flanagan said. “Everybody thinks Jimbo’s Place may be just a bar. It’s more than a bar; it’s a place where you can bring your family, have good meals, great patrons, great service, cold drinks and fun spirits.”

Jimbo’s menu features hamburgers, sandwiches, wraps, hot dogs, weekly specials and an extensive appetizers list, but their most popular food item, according to Poyner, is their chicken wings.

“Number one question from people that’s never been here, they always [ask], ‘What’s good on your menu?’” Poyner said. “My response 99% of the time: ‘If it wasn’t good, it wouldn’t be on the menu.’”

Jimbo’s Place menu (WBOY image) Jimbo’s Place menu (WBOY image)

Jimbo’s Place was suggested to 12 News for Restaurant Road Trip by a 12 News viewer; if you want to recommend a business for Restaurant Road Trip, you can send us suggestions here.