CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Formerly known as Dagwood’s, Johnny D’s is back under the ownership of John Demopoulos and is the latest stop on 12 News’ Restaurant Road Trip.

Demopoulos previously leased the restaurant to others for the past few years but recently reacquired control of the spot in downtown Clarksburg. He said that the name change signifies a new era in the restaurant.

Interior of Johnny D’s

The restaurant has been in Clarksburg since 2000. Demopoulos has a long history in the restaurant business dating back to when he was a teenager working in his uncle’s restaurant.

John Demopoulos -WBOY image

“How did I get started in the restaurant business? When I was in high school I used to work for my uncle, which was right outside of DC. Working a couple of days a week, making some money and then I decided to do that for a living,” Demopoulos said.

Hot dog with the works & Baltimore-style sauce. – WBOY Image

Demopoulos previously owned a restaurant in Baltimore but decided to move to Clarksburg for the slower pace. He said that the area hooked him after visiting his wife’s cousin in the area.

“We used to visit my wife’s cousin out here and I really liked the area and it’s a lot slower paced and that’s what we wanted,” Demopoulos said.

Cheesesteak Sub – WBOY Image Cream of Crab soup – WBOY Image A Chicken Gyro – WBOY Image

From Baltimore, Demopoulos brought an extensive menu of food ranging from over 30 subs, pizza and even Greek gyros. Highlights of the menu include cheesesteak & cheeseburger subs, & cream of crab soup—with fresh crab meat from the restaurant’s supplier up in Pittsburgh.

Looking at the storefront from across West Main Street in Clarksburg. – WBOY Image

With the restaurant’s location in downtown Clarksburg, it’s in the middle of everything, especially this past weekend at the 44th Annual Italian Heritage Festival.

Johnny D’s is located at 327 West Main Street in Clarksburg, WV 26301. They are open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and also offer local delivery.