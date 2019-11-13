Restaurant Road Trip: Kay’s Diner in French Creek

At Kay’s Diner in French Creek, it smells good and tastes good too, just ask Kay’s littlest food critics.

“We do home cooked cooking and we have daily specials. We have a salad bar and then they like the burgers,” said Kay Bentley, owner of Kay’s Diner.

You can’t beat the price of the fresh salad bar at just $4.99, a big reason customers come from near and far to eat at Kay’s.

“I drive about 26 miles every day to come up here. I feel comfortable here,” said Charles Nuzum, loyal customer.

Kay’s family could be the reason everyone feels at home.

“I’m a waitress. I’ve been here for 24 years. I know most of them by their orders better than their names,” said Lisa Williams, one of Kay’s daughters.

Kay’s daughter said she grew up in the diner, in the same way that younger generations of Kay’s family are doing today.

“I hope they learn that hard work pays off and learn from the family business and the legacy that they’ll left behind,” said Taylor Turner, one of Kay’s granddaughters.

That legacy started with Kay and her husband Clarence more than 24 years ago. You can find them around the counter at Kay’s every day, a counter they share with customers that feel like family.

Kay’s is open six days a week, closed on Mondays. The diner is located off WV-20 in French Creek. She serves up breakfast, lunch, and dinner and offers daily specials along with homemade cakes and pies for desserts.

