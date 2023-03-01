STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Kome Asian Buffet and Bar opened recently in January in the former Golden Corral in Star City. Owner Jun Liu is no stranger to owning a restaurant and has over 20 years of experience. She is also the owner of “Shogun Japanese Steakhouse” in Clarksburg.

Jun Liu – Owner of Kome Asian Buffet & Bar

“In this area, we heard many people asking for an [Asian] buffet in town, so that’s why we brought it here.” Jun Liu- Owner, Asian Buffet & Bar

Prices for the buffet

One of the buffets
Lobster Claws

$14.99 gets you in for lunch while dinner costs $19.99. If it’s your birthday, you get to eat for free! The menu contains various kinds of options. The General Tso’s chicken is popular with customers, Sushi is freshly made in the buffet and there are some unique dishes you won’t find anywhere else. A favorite of Jun Liu’s are frog legs offered in the buffet.

Sushi is freshly made in house.
Steamed Flounder

A unique dish that is popular and that you might not find anywhere else is the BBQ squid.

It’s really popular as a dish and so many customers tell us that they never tried BBQ squid at other buffets or restaurants. Jun Liu – Owner Kome Asian Buffet & Bar

BBQ Squid
Khalil grabs some BBQ squid.

In order to get fresh ingredients for some of their specialty items like sushi, they have a truck that comes from New York twice a week to deliver what they need.

Future plans for the restaurant plan include getting their bar up and running sometime soon.

Kome Asian Buffet & Bar is at 3515 Monongahela Blvd, Star City, WV 26505. They are open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. They can be found on Facebook.