Restaurant Road Trip: Kumo Japan brings Asian fusion food to White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Kumo Japan opened its doors just after the start of the new year, and it’s bringing a fresh look to Marion County, both in the look of the restaurant itself, and in the tasty Asian Fusion flavors it offers.

“Fairmont is growing, I would say, and the need of a really good Asian fusion type of restaurant is needed in the community here,” said General Manager Batara Yudha.

And this isn’t a simple effort to bring something different. Yudha said there’s a big difference between just OK sushi, and really good sushi offerings, and that’s why they made sure to bring in the experts.

“We have an experienced sushi chef, they’re both from New York, they’ve been working for a high-end restaurant in New York and they brought their concept here to Fairmont as well as to our restaurant,” said Yudha.

It’s already appealing to locals in the three months it’s been open, and it’s even making a good impressions on first time visitors like Justin Wood, who came to try the food with his family.

“In Fairmont, we really don’t have a lot of restaurants to choose from. You’ve either got to go to Morgantown or Clarksburg, so it’s nice to have something good and local here in Fairmont,” said Wood.

You can find Kumo Japan at 201 Tygart Valley Mall Suite 206 in Fairmont.